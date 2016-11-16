Huawei Unveils Strategy and Showcases New ICT Solutions at Smart City Expo World Congress 2016

Building Open Platforms with Leading New ICT to Make Cities Vibrant and Smart

BARCELONA, Spain, Nov. 16, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei today shared its strategy and latest technologies for Smart City transformation at the Smart City Expo World Congress (SCEWC) 2016 held from November 15 to 17, 2016 in Barcelona, Spain. Huawei's strategy centers on providing leading new ICT across cloud-pipe-device to enable governments and industries to deliver advanced citizen-centric services that enrich people's lives, drive economic growth and create sustainable communities. At SCEWC, the company introduced core ICT solutions designed to accelerate the development of smart cities, including: its Intelligent Operation Center (IOC) powered by cloud and big data; city management solutions based on Internet of Things (IoT); and advanced public service solutions developed in collaboration with global partners.

Alongside the SCEWC, Huawei also held its Global Smart City Summit bringing together over 500 government representatives, industry partners and thought leaders from across the world.

Recent years have seen the growth of Smart City development across the globe. However, many cities face challenges in making smart cities a reality. Addressing the challenges in his opening speech during the Summit, Yan Lida, President of Huawei Enterprise Business Group, said, "A Smart City is like a living being, with a brain and complex nervous system working together so that it constantly learns and enhances the physical world. Its growth and evolution depend on open platforms where all players collaborate to foster innovation. Integrating ultra-broadband networks, cloud computing, big data and IoT, Huawei is committed to helping cities become context aware, better connected and more intelligent. In addition, through collaborative innovations with more than 2,700 global partners and our global delivery capability, Huawei provides transformative technology and solutions that combine proven global best practices with the expertise of local developers and companies to enable the development of ecosystems critical to Smart City transformation. We believe there is only a beginning point but no end point for building smarter cities."

Addressing the challenge of increasing urban population density, Nicolas You, Founder and Honorary Chair of the UN-Habitat World Urban Campaign, commented, "ICT technologies empower cities to break information silos and make use of data strategically. They allow cities to connect people, information, resources and services effectively, and to become context aware and self-optimizing. Such cities are well equipped to deliver smart public services that are essential for improving the lives of citizens, fostering economic development and achieving sustainable development."

Massimiliano Claps, Associate Vice President, IDC Government Insights -- EMEA, said, "Smart City is attainable, and is a paradigm of digital transformation. The huge ecosystem can be done only through the engagement of all key stakeholders. It needs an open platform to consolidate a variety of systems and data."

During the Huawei Global Smart City Summit, city managers shared insights and best practices in leveraging new ICT to transform cities into Smart Cities:

Li Tie, Director General & Chief Economist, China Center of Urban Development shared how the integration of urbanization and new technologies is boosting the development of smart cities in China . He believes siloed services will be integrated and smart enterprises will be enabled by unified platforms, which require cross-nation and cross-sector collaboration.

. He believes siloed services will be integrated and smart enterprises will be enabled by unified platforms, which require cross-nation and cross-sector collaboration. Muammar Khaled Al Katheeri , Executive Vice President of Engineering & Smart City, Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority (DSOA) shared how it collaborated with Huawei to install the Middle East's first Smart Street Solution at the high-tech park. Powered by Huawei's new ICT solutions, the smart street system facilitates Wi-Fi access and temperature, humidity, and air quality monitoring through sensors.

Huawei's Smart City solutions have been deployed in more than 100 cities across 40 countries. To fuel smart city collaboration and development, Huawei has established seven solution Open Labs across the globe. Through open Smart City platforms and ecosystems, Huawei jointly develops end-to-end holistic Smart City solutions together with more than industry-leading partners across the globe.

