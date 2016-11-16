Robust, energy efficient and ready-to-use wireless connectivity solutions enable device-to-cloud for adoption of IoT in the energy sector

ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON), driving energy efficient innovations, has announced the expansion of the certification of its Sigfox wireless connectivity-based solutions to the North American market at this year's European Utility Week. This complements the existing certification of the robust, easy-to-use Sigfox products for Europe, and precedes a planned roll-out to Australia, New Zealand, Japan and Korea by the end of 2016.

ON Semiconductor's Sigfox portfolio provides an important enabler for the implementation and proliferation of Internet of Things (IoT) applications across an almost limitless number of market sectors, including smart energy.The portfolio includes certified modules with protocol software stacks, transceivers, microcontrollers (MCUs) and System-on-Chip (SoC) solutions. In addition, a range of hardware and software development tools are available to help speed and ease new designs for customers.

"Robust and dependable wireless connectivity is an essential element of smart energy, an exciting market with huge potential for rapid growth," said Ryan Cameron, VP and GM of the Industrial and Offline Power Division at ON Semiconductor. "By achieving North American certification and FCC compliance for our Sigfox products, we are significantly extending the geographic coverage of our range of solutions."

"Sigfox certification for the North American market is an important milestone for both ON Semiconductor and Sigfox, and demonstrates our common commitment to enable a global IoT ecosystem for our customers," said Tony Francesca, Sigfox vice president of Global Ecosystem Partners.

In addition to featuring ON Semiconductor's Sigfox portfolio, the company's booth at European Utility Week 2016 will also include exhibits and demonstrations of a number of other products and technologies for the smart energy industry that support the energy efficiency and sustainable development goals of the sector. These include a connected PIR sensor developed in cooperation with Sigfox and running on thethings.IO IoT platform.

Another demonstration will feature ON Semiconductor's IoT Development Kit (IDK). This modular tool provides engineers with all of the hardware and software building blocks needed to speed the evaluation, design and implementation of industrial, medical and smart home IoT applications. Finally, visitors will be able to see a connected "smart" water meter, which utilizes ON Semiconductor's Sigfox products to provide a system for MODBUS and MBUS, pushes water meter data to the Sigfox cloud, and is able to connect to the meter and operate without the need for a power connection.

Visit the website for more detailed product information about ON Semiconductor's Sigfox solutions.

