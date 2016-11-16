Regulatory News:

ABIVAX (Paris:ABVX) (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 ABVX), an innovative biotechnology company targeting the immune system to eliminate viral disease, announced today that the Company is presenting clinical data on ABX464, ABIVAX's first-in-class drug candidate for the treatment of patients with HIV/AIDS, during this week's NIH NIAID-sponsored Strategies for an HIV Cure Meeting 2016 in Bethesda, MD. ABIVAX's presentation is entitled, "Antiviral activity and safety of ABX464"

The data, which were initially presented in February 2016 at the Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections, confirm the following results for ABX464 used in monotherapy: 1) a dose-related response, with 4 out of 6 patients in the highest dose group (150mg) achieving 0.5 log10 reduction by day 14 and 2) a good safety and tolerability profile, with no serious and/or severe adverse events observed.

Dr. Jean-Marc Steens, M.D., ABIVAX's Chief Medical Officer, said: "These encouraging data led to the initiation of a study in treatment-experienced patients in order to evaluate the long-term effects of ABX464. Based on the data garnered to date, we believe ABX464 has the potential to lead to a potential functional cure of HIV

A second Phase IIa treatment interruption study with ABX464 is currently recruiting in Spain, Belgium and France. The primary endpoint of this study is to evaluate the long-lasting effect of ABX464 on reducing the viral load of infected patients who are controlled by boosted marketed HIV medications, darunavir or ritonavir. Additionally, large-scale clinical studies of ABX464 are expected to begin by early 2017.

Prof. Hartmut Ehrlich, M.D., CEO of ABIVAX, said: "We are pleased to have a significant presence at this important scientific meeting, which is sponsored by the Division of AIDS at the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH). This meeting brings together top scientists globally and highlights a comprehensive range of topics related to curing HIV, including basic and translational research, drug discovery and development and clinical research, and is therefore central to our efforts aimed at achieving a functional cure for HIV with our lead compound, ABX464

About ABIVAX (www.abivax.com)

ABIVAX is an innovative biotechnology company focused on targeting the immune system to eliminate viral disease. ABIVAX leverages three technology platforms for drug discovery: an anti-viral, an immune enhancement, and a polyclonal antibody platform. ABX464, its most advanced compound, is currently in Phase II clinical trials and is a first-in-class oral small anti-viral molecule which blocks HIV replication through a unique mechanism of action. In addition, ABIVAX is advancing multiple preclinical candidates against additional viral targets (i.e. Chikungunya, Ebola, Dengue) as well as an immune enhancer, and several of these compounds are planned to enter clinical development within the next 18 months. A recently updated corporate presentation, which includes a timeline for the company's anticipated news flow, is available at www.abivax.com.

Follow us on Twitter @ABIVAX_

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161116005785/en/

Contacts:

ABIVAX

Finance

Alain Chevallier, +33 1 53 83 08 41

Alain.chevallier@abivax.com

or

Communication Agency

ALIZE RP

Caroline Carmagnol/Margaux Pronost

+33 6 64 18 99 59 +33 1 44 54 36 65

abivax@alizerp.com

or

LifeSci Advisors

Chris Maggos, +41 79 367 6254

chris@lifesciadvisors.com