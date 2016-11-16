Regulatory News:

ANF Immobilier (Paris:ANF):

In Marseille, 6 retail brands including King Jouet, TUI Store, Copy Top, Adopt, Le Petit Cabanon and Dakao have moved into ANF premises totaling 1,400 sq.m. The Company also signed a lease for premises on rue de la République which will house the Musée du Savon (Soap Museum) due to open in early 2017.

These highlights illustrate ANF Immobilier's repositioning strategy for its retail premises on rue de la République in Marseille, with a dual objective: standing out from the crowd and renewing its commercial appeal.

In Lyon, after having won the 2013 bid for the acquisition of the Banque de France building on rue de la République, ANF Immobilier met its target of completing the conversion of the historic building in barely 3 years. Nike opened its 500 sq.m. outlet in March while Maxibazar opened in September in premises covering 2,000 sq.m. The operation has already proven successful for both brands.

2017 Financial Calendar 2016 Annual Results March 9, 2017 (before the start of trading) 2017 General Meeting May 10, 2017

About ANF Immobilier

ANF Immobilier (ISIN FR0000063091) is a French listed real estate investment company which owns a diversified portfolio of French office, retail, hotel and residential property worth €1,082 million. The Company is transforming and is oriented toward commercial properties, value creation and the growth of dynamic regional metropolises. It currently has offices in Bordeaux, Lyon and Marseille. Listed on Eurolist B of Euronext Paris and included in the EPRA real estate index, ANF Immobilier is a company of the Eurazeo Group.

http://www.anf-immobilier.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161116006203/en/

Contacts:

ANF Immobilier:

Laurent Milleron, Tel: +33 1 44 15 01 11

investorrelations@anf-immobilier.com

or

Press contact:

Renaud Large, Tel: +33 1 58 47 96 30

renaud.large@havasww.com