Coinsilium Group Limited - Board Changes

16 November 2016

COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED

("Coinsilium" or the "Group")

Board Changes

Following recent discussions between the Directors regarding the strategic direction of Coinsilium Group Limited, the blockchain technology investment and development company, the Company announces that Laurent Kssis, Non-Executive Chairman, and Pier Thomas, Finance Director, have both stood down as directors of the Company with immediate effect.

Commenting on the Board changes, Mr Travia, the Company's Chief Executive Officer noted:"Laurent and Pier have served the Company with dedication and we wish them both continuing success in their on-going and future activities. We would like to thank them for their significant contribution, guidance and support to the Board. The Company continues to review its strategic options and will update the market and shareholders in this regard in due course."

The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement.

