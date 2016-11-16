Technavio's latest report on the global thermoformed packaging marketprovides an analysis on the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2016-2020. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

Sharan Raj, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on packaging sector, says, "The growing demand from the food and beverage industry is one of the major growth drivers of the market. In the food and beverages industry, packaging manufacturers are looking for lightweight and ease-to-use packaging."

The top three emerging trends driving the global thermoformed packaging market according to Technavio transportation and logistics research analysts are:

Increasing use of PLA films in thermoforming

PLA films used in thermoforming packaging are highly transparent and glossy, which is the main characteristic most manufacturers look for in thermoformed packaging. PLA films exhibit high tensile strength in comparison with other films like PET and PVC. Due to its intrinsic high value of surface tension, PLA is easily printable. Trays manufactured through thermoformed process using PLA films shows high sealability at temperatures much lower than that with other films.

Infiltration of oxygen into packaged food reduces the shelf life of foods. PLA films have high oxygen and water vapor transmission rates, which make them suitable for food packaging. They help reduce the humidity rate by 76%. The thickness of PLA barrier films decreases the transmission rate values thus, providing good flavor and aroma barrier. PLA films in thermoformed packaging are used for packaging food with distinctive smells such as cheese or herbs. PLA films also have high resistance to grease and oil therefore, they are used in trays for packaging foods.

Growing trends toward lightweight packaging products

Thermoforming is the most sought for method for producing thinner and lighter rigid plastic packaging products. These packaging products find applications in various end-user industries, including the food and beverage, healthcare packaging, and electrical and electronics industries.

"In recent years, many manufacturers and end-users have been emphasizing the adoption of lightweight packaging products. This is to address concerns regarding the high costs throughout the supply chain and to minimize the packaging costs, which are susceptible to the volatile prices of crude oil," says Sharan.

Lightweight packaging products require up to 40% less plastic. Further, they minimize the package weight by over 50% as compared with the conventional glass or injection-molded plastic packaging products. The reduction in package weight also aids in efficient shipping.

Advancement in thermoformed machine technology

Thermoformed packaging manufacturers are developing advanced machine technology to improve the cycle speed of machines and give better output rates to meet the high demand from end-users. For instance, Dragon Packaging, a company that manufactures thermoformed plastic packaging, offers innovative packaging designs for bakery and confectionary products. To increase its production output, the company has invested USD 2 million dollars in thermoformed machines, which has helped to increase the output 20 times.

Amut, a company that provides plastic extrusion solutions, has introduced new generation thermoforming machines, which have production speeds up to 35 cycles per minute. The VPK C84 model is optimized to handle a range of plastic materials such as PET, PLA, and PVC to make thermoformed products such as trays, lids, boxes clamshells, plates, and nursery trays. Advancement in thermoforming packaging machines will increase the demand for thermoformed packaging during the forecast period.

