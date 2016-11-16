OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/16/16 -- Canadians are engaging in a conversation about restoring lost protections for fish and their habitat, through the Government of Canada's online consultation at letstalkfishhabitat.ca.

Launched on October 18, 2016, this online public consultation is part of the Government of Canada's Review of Environmental and Regulatory Processes. The consultation is looking at ways to restore lost protections and incorporate modern safeguards into the Fisheries Act.

The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard is interested in your comments and ideas. Additionally, feedback heard through this consultation will be shared with the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Fisheries and Oceans during the course of their study of changes to the Fisheries Act, for information and use at their discretion.

Comments heard through the online consultation, as well as information gathered through in-person meetings, written submissions and through the Parliamentary Committee's deliberations and report, will inform the review of the protection provisions of the Fisheries Act.

The online consultation will be open until November 25, 2016. Canadians can share their views and have their voices heard by joining in the conversation at letstalkfishhabitat.ca.

Quick Facts

-- The Fisheries Act gives the government the powers to manage Canadian fisheries and to protect the habitat that supports them. It is an essential tool to conserving the sustainability of our fisheries. -- Gaining royal assent in 1868, the Fisheries Act is one of Canada's oldest pieces of federal legislation. It was most recently amended in 2012.

Quote

"Canada's waters and the fish that live in them are such an important part of this country and who we are as Canadians. I encourage all Canadians to take part in this important conversation and share their ideas. We need to work together to ensure we have the proper safeguards in place to protect our fish and their habitat for future generations."

-The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

Associated Links

letstalkfishhabitat.ca

Let's Talk Fish Habitat! - Video Message from Minister Dominic LeBlanc

Review of Environmental and Regulatory Processes

Internet: http://www.dfo-mpo.gc.ca

Follow us on Twitter! www.Twitter.com/DFO_MPO

Contacts:

Media Relations

Fisheries and Oceans Canada

613-990-7537

Media.xncr@dfo-mpo.gc.ca



Office of the Minister

Fisheries and Oceans Canada

613-992-3474



