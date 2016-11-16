The board of Active Biotech AB (Active Biotech) has decided on a rights issue whereby shareholders are entitled to one (1) new share for every thirteen (13) shares held. The subscription price is SEK 8.00 per share. The Ex-date is November 17, 2016. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures in Active Biotech (ACTIB).



For further information, please see the attached file.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=604754