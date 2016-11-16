New York, NY, November 16, 2016 - Lombardi Publishing Corporation, a 30-year-old consumer publisher that has served over one million customers in 141 countries, is pleased to announce the appointment of Justin Midgley as primary copy editor at Income Investors, a free daily financial e-letter. Midgley is also responsible for copy editing two additional financial web sites: Profit Confidential and Lombardi Letter.Income Investors is a daily financial e-letter that provides unbiased, independent research that is designed to help readers earn higher.

