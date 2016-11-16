sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
16.11.2016 | 18:06
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

CHARLES TAYLOR PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, November 16

Charles Taylor plc (the Company)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameJoe Roach
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChief Executive Officer, Management Services - Americas and Executive Director (PDMR).
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCharles Taylor plc
b)LEI2138009V1NHVCXIQ6V62
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 1 pence each


GB0001883718
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of shares through the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Plan
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£3.002,821

d)
Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume
N/A (single transaction)
e)Date of the transaction2016-11-16
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameBarnabas Hurst-Bannister
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusNon-Executive Director (PDMR).
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCharles Taylor plc
b)LEI2138009V1NHVCXIQ6V62
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 1 pence each


GB0001883718
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of shares through the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Plan
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£3.0091

d)
Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume
N/A (single transaction)
e)Date of the transaction2016-11-16
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameJeremy Grose
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChief Executive Officer, Management Services - UK & International and member of the Company's Executive Committee (PDMR)
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCharles Taylor plc
b)LEI2138009V1NHVCXIQ6V62
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 1 pence each


GB0001883718
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of shares through the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Plan
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£3.00102.556999

d)
Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume
N/A (single transaction)
e)Date of the transaction2016-11-16
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

For further information please contact:

Ivan Keane - Group Company Secretary and General Counsel - 020 3320 2206

David Lanchester - Deputy Group Company Secretary - 020 3320 8829

Charles Taylor plc

16 November 2016

Notes to editors

About Charles Taylor

Charles Taylor plc is a leading provider of professional services to clients across the global insurance market. The Group has been providing services since 1884 and today employs around 1,700 staff in 71 offices spread across 28 countries in the UK, the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

The Group offers services, principally on a fee-based model and operates through three businesses - Management, Adjusting and Insurance Support Services. Charles Taylor also owns life insurers, creating value through select acquisitions and operational efficiency.

Further information is available at http://www.ctplc.com/.


