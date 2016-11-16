SAN JOSE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/16/16 -- ForeScout Technologies, Inc., a leading Internet of Things (IoT) security company, today announced it was named on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America.

"We continue to see strong demand for an Internet of Things (IoT) security company. Enterprise adoption of the IoT shows no signs of slowing down, and bad actors are exploiting these devices to enter the network," said Michael DeCesare, President and CEO, ForeScout. "We believe ForeScout is in the right place at the right time to help its customers."

"Today, when every organization can be a tech company, the most effective businesses not only foster the courage to explore change, but also encourage creativity in using and applying existing assets in new ways, as resourcefully as possible," said Sandra Shirai, principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP and U.S. technology, media and telecommunications industry leader. "This ingenious approach to innovation calls for the encouragement of curiosity and collaboration both within and outside the office walls."

"This year's Fast 500 winners showcase that when organizations are open to diverse perspectives and insights, they are able to create an environment for their employees and customers to see the possibilities and ingenious solutions that might lie ahead," added Jim Atwell, national managing partner of the emerging growth company practice, Deloitte & Touche LLP. "Entrepreneurial environments foster change and innovation within businesses, and we look forward to watching these companies continue to drive change across all sectors."

About Deloitte's 2016 Technology Fast 500™

Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies -- both public and private -- in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2012 to 2015.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $50,000 USD, and current-year operating revenues of at least $5 million USD. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

As used in this document, "Deloitte" means Deloitte LLP and its subsidiaries. Please see www.deloitte.com/us/about for a detailed description of the legal structure of Deloitte LLP and its subsidiaries. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting.

About ForeScout Technologies, Inc.

ForeScout Technologies, Inc. helps make the invisible visible. Our company provides Global 2000 enterprises and government agencies with agentless visibility and control of traditional and IoT devices when they connect to the network. Our technology integrates with disparate security tools to help organizations accelerate incident response, break down silos, automate workflows and optimize existing investments. Learn more at www.forescout.com.

© 2016. ForeScout Technologies, Inc. is a privately held Delaware corporation. ForeScout, the ForeScout logo, ControlFabric, CounterACT Edge, ActiveResponse and CounterACT are trademarks or registered trademarks of ForeScout. Other names mentioned may be trademarks of their respective owners.

ForeScout Media Relations Contact:

Katie Beck

ForeScout Technologies, Inc.

650-314-8705

katie.beck@forescout.com



