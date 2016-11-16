

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Democrats have added Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., as a member of their Senate leadership team, although the self-described democratic socialist will not become an official member of the party.



Sanders was named chair of outreach for Senate Democrats on Wednesday and will be in charge of reaching out to blue-collar voters who flocked to President-elect Donald Trump, according to The Hill.



'Real change doesn't take place on Capitol Hill,' Sanders said in a statement. 'It takes place in grassroots America.'



'It takes place when millions of working people, young people and senior citizens come together to demand that our government works for all of us and not just the 1 percent,' he added. 'When the people lead, the leaders follow.'



Sanders was also named ranking member of the Senate Budget Committee and said he will do everything possible to make sure the budget represents the needs of working families and a shrinking middle class.



Despite joining the Democratic leadership, a Sanders aide told Politico the Vermont senator would remain an independent who caucuses with Democrats.



Sanders unsuccessfully ran for the Democratic presidential nomination against Hillary Clinton, who would go on to lose to Trump in a shocking upset.



(Photo: Gage Skidmore)



