Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Vinyl Acetate Market in Spain: 2016-2020 Review" report to their offering.

The report brings together facts and figures about vinyl acetate market in Spain covering period of 2010-2020. Statistics, experts' opinions and estimations are given.

The report about vinyl acetate market in Spain covers:

manufacturers capacity, production volumes

company profiles

consumption structure, trends

end-users segments

prices

market forecast

Buying the report means:

availability of key statistics about vinyl acetate market in Spain (historical and forecast)

allocation of country market players, their role in the market

provision of data on demand characteristics

identification of market potential

Key Topics Covered:

1. OVERVIEW OF VINYL ACETATE MARKET IN SPAIN

2. CAPACITY IN SPAIN

2.1. Nameplate capacity, shares in global and regional markets (2015)

3. VINYL ACETATE SUPPLY IN SPAIN

3.1. Spain output in 2010-2015

3.2. Spain production shares in global market and in regional market (2010-2015)

4. VINYL ACETATE MANUFACTURERS

4.1. Vinyl Acetate manufacturers' profiles

4.2. Plants capacity, shares in local and world markets

5. VINYL ACETATE DEMAND IN SPAIN

5.1. Demand structure, consumption (2010-2015)

5.2. Spain demand shares in regional market and in global market (2010-2015)

6. VINYL ACETATE TRADE IN SPAIN

6.1. Export, export share in production (recent years)

6.2. Import, import share in consumption (recent years)

6.3. Annual prices (recent years)

7. FUTURE TRENDS IN VINYL ACETATE MARKET to 2020

7.1. General market forecast

7.2. Vinyl Acetate output forecast to 2020

7.3. Vinyl Acetate consumption forecast to 2020

8. SUPPLIERS IN SPAIN

9. VINYL ACETATE END-USERS IN SPAIN

