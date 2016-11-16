

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Trump Place, the apartment complex that stands on the Upper West Side of Manhattan in the New York City, is going to drop its name after residents raised an outcry to drop the president-elect's name from the tower.



About 600 tenants reportedly signed a 'Dump the Trump Name' petition to remove Trump signage from the buildings. There are about 1,325 apartments in the complex, according to the New York Times.



The three buildings-- at 140, 160 and 180 Riverside Blvd. will be renamed for their street addresses, said landlord Equity Residential, according to Bloomberg.



'We are assuming a more neutral building identity that will appeal to all current and future residents,' the Chicago-based company said.



'The building is beautiful, [and] the service is impeccable. But the name is very embarrassing. I'm embarrassed to tell people where I live. I tell them 180 Riverside Blvd,' Marjorie Jacobs, a resident in the buildings, told Bloomberg.



