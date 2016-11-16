Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Urea Market in Serbia: 2016-2020 Review" report to their offering.

The report brings together facts and figures about the urea market in Serbia covering the period of 2010-2020. Statistics, experts' opinions and estimations are given.

The report about the urea market in Serbia covers:

manufacturers' capacity, production volumes

company profiles

consumption structure, trends

end-users segments

prices

market forecast

Buying the report means:

availability of key statistics about the urea market in Serbia (historical and forecast)

allocation of country market players, their role in the market

provision of data on demand characteristics

identification of market potential

Key Topics Covered:

1. OVERVIEW OF UREA MARKET IN SERBIA

2. CAPACITY IN SERBIA

2.1. Nameplate capacity, shares in global and regional markets (2015)

3. UREA SUPPLY IN SERBIA

3.1. Serbia output in 2010-2015

3.2. Serbia production shares in global market and in regional market (2010-2015)

4. UREA MANUFACTURERS

4.1. Urea manufacturers' profiles

4.2. Plants' capacity, shares in local and world markets

5. UREA DEMAND IN SERBIA

5.1. Demand structure, consumption (2010-2015)

5.2. Serbia demand shares in regional market and in global market (2010-2015)

6. UREA TRADE IN SERBIA

6.1. Export, export share in production (recent years)

6.2. Import, import share in consumption (recent years)

6.3. Annual prices (recent years)

7. FUTURE TRENDS IN UREA MARKET to 2020

7.1. General market forecast

7.2. Urea output forecast to 2020

7.3. Urea consumption forecast to 2020

8. SUPPLIERS IN SERBIA

9. UREA END-USERS IN SERBIA

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6twrjq/urea_market_in.

