BELLEVUE, WA--(Marketwired - November 16, 2016) - Today, Limeade, a corporate wellness technology company ranked 221 on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500', a ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America. Winners were selected based on percentage revenue growth from 2012 to 2015. Limeade grew 334% during this time period.

"Limeade has grown to be a leader in the corporate wellness technology industry, driving real employee engagement for over 200 great-place-to-work customers," said Limeade CEO Henry Albrecht. "We are thrilled to see Limeade in the Deloitte 2016 Technology Fast 500."

"Today, when every organization can be a tech company, the most effective businesses not only foster the courage to explore change, but also encourage creativity in using and applying existing assets in new ways, as resourcefully as possible," said Sandra Shirai, principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP and U.S. technology, media and telecommunications industry leader. "This ingenious approach to innovation calls for the encouragement of curiosity and collaboration both within and outside the office walls."

"This year's Fast 500 winners showcase that when organizations are open to diverse perspectives and insights, they are able to create an environment for their employees and customers to see the possibilities and ingenious solutions that might lie ahead," added Jim Atwell, national managing partner of the emerging growth company practice, Deloitte & Touche LLP. "Entrepreneurial environments foster change and innovation within businesses, and we look forward to watching these companies continue to drive change across all sectors."

This is the third consecutive year Limeade has been ranked as a Technology Fast 500' award winner.

About Deloitte's 2016 Technology Fast 500'

Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies -- both public and private -- in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2012 to 2015.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $50,000 USD, and current-year operating revenues of at least $5 million USD. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

As used in this document, "Deloitte" means Deloitte LLP and its subsidiaries. Please see www.deloitte.com/us/about for a detailed description of the legal structure of Deloitte LLP and its subsidiaries. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting.

About Limeade

Limeade is a corporate wellness technology company that drives real employee engagement. Limeade takes a whole-person approach to well-being, amplifies an organization's commitment to its employees and delivers smart technology that fits how people work today. Employees earn points and rewards for taking steps to improve, while employers experience better business results. Recognized for its own award-winning culture, Limeade helps the world's best companies develop happier, healthier and more productive employees. Learn more at www.limeade.com.

PR Contact:

Amanda Dahlstrom

Limeade

509-939-1910

amanda.dahlstrom@limeade.com