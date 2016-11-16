

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The dollar is up slightly against its major rivals Wednesday afternoon, but is little changed overall. Investors appear reluctant to make any major moves ahead of another flurry of economic reports and the testimony of Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen before Congress tomorrow morning.



Investors will be watching Yellen's remarks closely for clues regarding whether the Fed will hike interest rates in December. They will also be curious what if anything Yellen has to say about the unexpected victory of Donald Trump in the U.S. presidential election last week.



Traders can look forward to the release of the consumer price index, weekly jobless claims, housing starts and the Philly Fed index Thursday morning. Weaker than expected reads on both producer prices and industrial production have had little impact on the U.S. currency today.



With an increase in prices for goods offset by a drop in prices for services, the Labor Department released a report on Wednesday showing that U.S. producer prices unexpectedly came in flat in the month of October.



The Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand was unchanged in October after rising by 0.3 percent in September. Economists had expected another 0.3 percent increase.



Industrial production in the U.S. was unchanged in the month of October, according to a report released by the Federal Reserve on Wednesday, with a steep drop in utilities output offsetting a jump in mining.



The Fed said industrial production came in flat in October after dropping by a revised 0.2 percent in September. Economists had expected production to match the 0.1 percent uptick originally reported for the previous month.



Homebuilder confidence in the U.S. held steady in the month of November, the National Association of Home Builders said in a report on Wednesday. The report said the NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index came in at 63 in November, unchanged from October. The unchanged reading matched economist estimates.



The dollar has climbed to over an 11-month high of $1.0680 against the Euro Wednesday afternoon, from an early low of $1.0759.



The buck rose to an early high of $1.2405 against the pound sterling Wednesday, but has since eased back to around $1.2445.



The U.K. unemployment rate dropped to the lowest in 11 years in the third quarter, but the pace of growth in employment eased, signaling that the labor market could be faltering.



The unemployment rate fell to 4.8 percent in the third quarter, the lowest since July to September 2005, data from the Office for National Statistics showed Wednesday. A year ago, the rate was 5.3 percent. Economists had expected the rate to remain at 4.9 percent, as seen in the three months to August.



U.K. labor productivity growth weakened in the third quarter due to slower GDP growth amid a rise in average weekly hours worked and stronger employment, the Office for National Statistics reported Wednesday.



Output per hour, the main measure of labor productivity, increased 0.2 percent in the third quarter, much slower than the 0.6 percent increase seen in the second quarter.



British households' finance outlook worsened in November to the weakest level in three years on higher inflation expectations, while their financial pressures remained unchanged, results of a survey by IHS Markit and financial information provider Ipsos Mori revealed Wednesday.



The seasonally adjusted Household Finance Index, or HFI, came in at 43.7 in November, same score as in October.



The greenback broke out to over a 5-month high of Y109.753 against the Japanese Yen this morning, but has since retreated to around Y109.160.



