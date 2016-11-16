Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Sodium Chloride Sweden Market Outlook 2016" report to their offering.

The report brings to your attention profound analysis of sodium chloride market in Sweden. Historical, present and future volumes and trends are covered. Experts' opinions and estimations are provided.

Sweden sodium chloride market report key points:

Demand structure, consumption trends

Consumers

Prices

Market forecast

Downstream markets

Report advantages:

Based on the report data, conclusions about present market situation in Sweden will be made.

Potential demand will be figured out from the report.

Data on market players will be given.

End-use segments will be identified and estimated.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Sweden Sodium Chloride Market Trends

2. Sodium Chloride Consumption In Sweden

2.1. Sodium Chloride Demand Structure, 2015

2.2. Sodium Chloride Consumption In 2010-2015

2.3. Sweden Demand Share In Global Market (In 2010-2015)

2.4. Sweden Demand Share In Regional Market (In 2010-2015)

3. Sodium Chloride Trade In Sweden

3.1. Sodium Chloride Import, Import Share In Consumption (Recent Years)

3.2. Annual Prices (Recent Years)

4. Sodium Chloride Market Forecast In Sweden To 2020

4.1. Market Expectations

4.2. Sodium Chloride Demand Forecast To 2020

5. Sodium Chloride Suppliers In Sweden

6. Consumers Of Sodium Chloride In Sweden

