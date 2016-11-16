SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/16/16 -- DataXu, a leading provider of programmatic marketing and analytics software, today announced growth plans in the Australia & New Zealand region with the appointment of Michael Scaramozzino as Sales Manager, ANZ and Fay Koo as Solutions Architect, APAC. DataXu's continued investment of resources in ANZ will provide further support to its growing portfolio of clients.

Previously at Yahoo 7, Scaramozzino joins DataXu to focus on cultivating and strengthening relationships with agencies and brands. "I'm excited to join DataXu -- it's a leading global programmatic company with an excellent local and international reputation," said Scaramozzino. "DataXu's commitment to a clean supply chain and its history of innovation in new areas like TV and cross device marketing offer brand and agency clients a great opportunity to form a solid, strong and successful partnership, and I look forward to bringing these innovations to the ANZ market."

Prior to joining DataXu, Koo spent six years at Sizmek, with responsibility over advanced data products, including attribution, verification, viewability and data management. She will be responsible for collaborating with clients throughout the region in order to craft custom solutions, as well as delivering integrated and cross disciplined projects to market.

"We are seeing continued growth in the ANZ region and are happy to welcome Michael and Fay to the DataXu team. Their breadth of experience in marketing and advertising will help us develop and execute a long-term plan for accelerated growth in Australia, New Zealand and the rest of the APAC region," said Matthew Joyce, Country Manager, ANZ.

Both Scaramozzino and Koo will be based out of DataXu's Sydney office.

