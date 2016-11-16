Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2016) - Gunpowder Capital Corp., (CSE: GPC) (CSE: GPC.PR.A) (FSE: YS6N), (the "Corporation") announced today that has purchased an investment portfolio from YCF Capital Inc., ("YCF") a Toronto based private investment firm.

The YCF loan portfolio consists of mortgages and commercial loans all of which are in "good standing". The loan portfolio that Gunpowder Capital Corp., is purchasing generates approximately 16% interest per annum and has a face value of Five Hundred & Ninety-Eight Thousand Dollars ("$598,000.00) CDN. The Corporation has agreed to issue Fifty-Nine Thousand & Eight Hundred ("59,800") of its "Class - A" Preferred Shares at Ten Dollars ("$10.00") CDN per "Class - A" Preferred share, as consideration for the purchase.

The Corporation wishes to announce that it is also conducting a non-brokered private placement to raise up to One Million Five Hundred Thousand Dollars ("$1,500,000.00") CDN by issuing up to One Hundred Fifty Thousand ("150,000") of its "Class - A" Preferred Shares at a price of $10.00 CDN per share. The Series "A" preferred shares will pay up to an 8% annual dividend to the holders of the preferred shares. Furthermore, holders of the Preferred Shares will also see a 25% of after tax realized gains on any capital dispositions. No special voting rights will be granted to the holders of the Preferred Shares. In connection with the preferred share offering, a finder's fee may be paid consisting of a cash commission equal up to 8% of the gross proceeds raised under the offering. The placement is expected to close on, or before, February 16th, 2017.

Furthermore, the Corporation would like to announce that it has closed the first tranche of this offering. In total Sixty-One Thousand Dollars ("$61,000.00") CDN was raised via the sale of Six Thousand, One Hundred ("6,100") a "Class - A" Preferred Shares. No commission or finder's fee is payable with respect to the closing of this tranche of the placement.

