TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - November 16, 2016) - Gaming Nation Inc. (the "Corporation" or "Gaming Nation") (TSX VENTURE: FAN) is pleased to announce that it has completed the previously announced sale of certain assets of Fantasy Feud to Fantasy Aces Daily Fantasy Sports Corp. ("Fantasy Aces") (TSX VENTURE: FAS) (OTCQB: FASDF). Fantasy Aces purchased the active daily fantasy sports participants in the database of Fantasy Feud Inc. for a purchase price of C$454,250 (the "Acquisition"). Fantasy Aces paid the Corporation a cash payment of C$25,000, with the remainder of the purchase price being paid by way of 6,132,143 common shares of Fantasy Aces ("Common Shares") at a price of C$0.07 per Common Share. The completion of the Acquisition is subject to final TSX Venture Exchange ("TSVX") acceptance.

As a result of the Acquisition, Gaming Nation owns a total of 6,132,143 Common Shares, representing approximately 12.7% of the issued and outstanding voting securities of Fantasy Aces on a non-diluted basis and is now an insider of Fantasy Aces. The Common Shares were acquired for investment purposes and the Corporation may increase or decrease their beneficial ownership or control depending on market or other conditions. A copy of the Early Warning Report may be found on Fantasy Aces' SEDAR profile at www.SEDAR.com.

ABOUT GAMING NATION INC.:

Gaming Nation Inc. (TSX VENTURE: FAN) provides technology and information platforms to the sports and entertainment industry. The company's platforms include 5050 Central, an electronic real-time raffle system, and sports information websites Fantasy Guru, FantasyGuruElite and Pick Nation. The head office of Gaming Nation is located at 400 - 50 Minthorn Blvd., Thornhill ON L3T 7X8.

