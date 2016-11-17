CALGARY, AB -- (Marketwired) -- 11/16/16 -- Canadian Overseas Petroleum Ltd (TSX VENTURE: XOP) (LSE: COPL)

TSX-V: XOP

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Stock Options Grant

Calgary, Canada, November 16, 2016 - Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited ("COPL" or the "Company") (TSX-V: XOP; LSE: COPL), an international oil and gas exploration and development company focused on offshore West Africa, announces its Board of Directors approved the granting of 7,500,000 Share Options of the Company effective November 15, 2016. The Share Options granted under the Company's Share Option Plan at a price of $0.18 per share were granted to directors, officers and employees.

