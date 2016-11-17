CALGARY, AB -- (Marketwired) -- 11/16/16 -- Canadian Overseas Petroleum Ltd (TSX VENTURE: XOP) (LSE: COPL)
TSX-V: XOP
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Stock Options Grant
Calgary, Canada, November 16, 2016 - Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited ("COPL" or the "Company") (TSX-V: XOP; LSE: COPL), an international oil and gas exploration and development company focused on offshore West Africa, announces its Board of Directors approved the granting of 7,500,000 Share Options of the Company effective November 15, 2016. The Share Options granted under the Company's Share Option Plan at a price of $0.18 per share were granted to directors, officers and employees.
For further information, please contact:
Mr. Arthur Millholland, President & CEO
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited
Tel: + 1 (403) 262 5441
Cathy Hume
CHF Investor Relations
Tel: +1 (416) 868 1079 ext. 231
Email: cathy@chfir.com
Dominic Barretto/Harriet Jackson
Yellow Jersey PR Limited
Tel: +44 (0) 75 4427 5882 / +44 (0) 20 3735 8827
Email: copl@yellowjerseypr.com
Broker: London Stock Exchange
Shore Capital Stockbrokers Limited
Edward Mansfield Phone
T: +44 20 7468 7906
Please click on the associated PDF document to view the full announcement:
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/4019P_1-2016-11-16.pdf
This information is provided by RNS
The company news service from the London Stock Exchange
Contact:
RNS
Customer Services
0044-207797-4400
rns@londonstockexchange.com
http://www.rns.com