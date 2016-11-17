

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis (NVS) announced positive topline results from the global Phase III STRIVE study, evaluating the efficacy and safety of the fully human monoclonal antibody AMG 334 (erenumab) in episodic migraine prevention. Once-monthly subcutaneous AMG 334 was evaluated at 70mg and 140mg doses, with both doses meeting the study's primary endpoint, demonstrating a statistically significant reduction from baseline in mean monthly migraine days at six months versus placebo.



AMG 334 is specifically designed to target and block the Calcitonin Gene-Related Peptide (CGRP) receptor that is believed to have a critical role in mediating the incapacitating pain of migraine.



Patients enrolled in STRIVE were randomized to receive either placebo, or one of two AMG 334 doses, 70mg or 140mg, subcutaneously, once monthly, for six months. Patients experienced between four and 14 migraine days each month, with an average of 8.3 migraine days per month at baseline. Over the last three months of the double-blind treatment phase, patients in the 70mg and 140mg AMG 334 treatment arms experienced a statistically significant 3.2-day and 3.7-day reduction from baseline in mean monthly migraine days, respectively, as compared to a 1.8-day reduction in the placebo arm.



The safety profile of AMG 334 was comparable to placebo across both treatment arms over the six-month double-blind evaluation.[1] The most frequently reported adverse events were nasopharyngitis, upper respiratory tract infection and sinusitis.



AMG 334 is being co-developed by Amgen and Novartis. As part of the collaboration, Amgen has commercialization rights in the U.S., Canada and Japan, and Novartis has commercialization rights in Europe and the rest of the world.



