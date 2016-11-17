

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has moved lower in back-to-back sessions, although it has given up just a handful of points in that span. The Shanghai Composite Index remains just above the 3,205-point plateau, and the market may extend its mild losses again on Thursday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is flat to slightly lower, thanks to a fall in crude oil prices following a buildup in reserves. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed but little changed - and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.



The SCI finished barely lower on Wednesday as losses from the resource stocks were offset by a mixed performance from the property sector and gains from the telecoms.



For the day, the index dipped 1.93 points or 0.06 percent to finish at 3,205.06 after trading between 3,195.41 and 3,210.89. The Shenzhen Component Index added 0.09 percent to end at 10,968.08.



Among the actives, China Life added 0.66 percent, while Ping An collected 0.17 percent, China Unicom surged 5.35 percent, Vanke shed 0.97 percent, Gemdale gathered 0.75 percent, China Shenhua fell 0.23 percent, Zijin Mining tumbled 1.10 percent and PetroChina advanced 0.13 percent.



The lead from Wall Street offers little clarity as stocks turned in a lackluster performance on Wednesday. The major averages spent the session on opposite sides of the unchanged line before closing mixed.



The NASDAQ rose 18.96 points or 0.4 percent to 5,294.58, while the Dow dipped 54.92 points or 0.3 percent to 18,868.14 and the S&P 500 edged down 3.45 points or 0.2 percent to 2,176.94.



Traders reacted to a batch of economic data showing that conditions largely held steady ahead of last week's elections. The Labor Department's producer price index for final demand was flat in October after rising by 0.3 percent in September.



A separate report from the Federal Reserve said industrial production was unchanged in October, while the National Association of Home Builders said homebuilder confidence held steady in November.



US crude prices settled 24 cents lower at $45.57 after the U.S. Energy Information Administration said crude stocks increased for a third straight week and rose by a bigger-than-expected 5.3 million barrels last week.



