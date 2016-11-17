

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) plans to cut the amount it charges to sell video services over the widely used App Store, a move to appease partners whose movies and TV shows are vital to the technology giant's video strategy, bloombeg reported citing people familiar with the matter.



The report indicated that the company intends to reduce the slice of revenue it is paid by subscription video streaming apps from the current 30 percent to 15 percent, according to people familiar with the plans. Other non-video apps see their bill from Apple halved from 30 percent only after a customer has completed a year's subscription.



Apple's hefty cut of sales made via its App Store has long angered partners, some of whom have accused the technology giant of anti-competitive behavior.



