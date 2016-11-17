CafeX Partners with Rakuten Communications to Fuel Market Expansion in Japan









CafeX announces strategic partnership with leading telecom provider Rakuten Communications and appoints managing director to drive growth in Asia market

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- CafeX Communications®, a leading supplier of real-time communication solutions for mobile and web applications, announced plans to significantly expand its presence in Asia. The company has reached an exclusive agreement with Rakuten Communications Corporation, a top provider of business telecommunications systems and services, to distribute CafeX's award-winning portfolio of digital customer engagement and web collaboration solutions throughout Japan. CafeX has also named Vincent Gebes as its managing director of Asia to work directly with Rakuten Communications and other partners to expand business opportunities, develop localized offerings by market and build market awareness for CafeX solutions.

"This partnership with CafeX allows us to serve the growing demand for video collaboration and omnichannel customer service in the Japanese market," said Yasufumi Hirai, Representative Director and Chairman, CEO of Rakuten Communications. "CafeX is recognized as the leading innovator of web real-time communications across the globe. We anticipate that, by utilizing CafeX's transformational mobile and web engagement solutions, many businesses will benefit from improved customer experience and workforce productivity."

Under the agreement, Rakuten Communications has the right to market, distribute and license all software products and related maintenance services of CafeX within Japan, in addition to providing value-added services. CafeX's flagship products include Live Assist®, Supervisor Assist, and the award-winning Chime video collaboration solution.

"We are very excited to announce our strategic partnership with Rakuten Communications," said Rami Musallam, president and chief executive officer for CafeX. "Rakuten Communications' industry leadership enables us to be highly effective in launching business-ready collaboration solutions at scale for the Japanese market. We also are delighted to announce Vince Gebes as managing director for Asia, whose extensive technology experience over the last 25 years makes him a pivotal contributor to our success in the region."

Rakuten Communications and CafeX will also showcase CafeX's full range of solutions at booth 3C-14 during the Call Center/CRM Demo and Conference 2016 on November 17 and 18 at the Sunshine City Bunka Kaikan Building in Tokyo, Japan. Sajeel Hussain, chief marketing officer and executive vice president of strategic partnerships for CafeX, will present the session: "Improve Customer Satisfaction and First Call Resolution with WebRTC-Based Live Digital Engagement" during Workshop B at 1:45PM on Thursday, November 17.

About CafeX

CafeX makes it easier for companies to enhance live engagement within web and mobile applications. CafeX's award-winning software embeds real-time collaboration within the context of business workflows to increase customer satisfaction and workforce productivity. CafeX Chime creates a single-click communication experience on every browser for everyone with no new software for users to install, augmenting existing video conferencing systems with increased scale and lower network footprint. CafeX Supervisor Assist redefines contact center agent coaching, providing supervisors with a web application to remotely listen in as well as monitor and support agents through live chat, screen sharing and remote desktop control. CafeX Live Assist® extends existing enterprise collaboration systems to online channels by embedding click-to-call, video chat and co-browse capabilities seamlessly within mobile and web applications to enhance digital customer experiences.

CafeX Communications and CafeX Live Assist are trademarks of CafeX Communications, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

