Travel Company's U.S. Entry includes Orlando Melbourne International Airport (MLB)

Canada's fastest growing ultra low-cost travel company, NewLeaf, announced today that it will begin affordable nonstop flights from the Toronto area (YHM) to Orlando Melbourne International Airport (MLB) on January 15, 2017. This is the second Canada-based airline to choose MLB for its ease of entry and proximity to one of the world's largest cruise ports, sparkling beaches and world-class theme parks such as Walt Disney World, Universal Studios Florida and NASA's Kennedy Space Center. It is the travel company's first entry into the United States, adding both Florida and Arizona destinations to its inaugural international season.

The flights will run through to the end of April, with a possible schedule extension to year-long service. Canada is Florida's top tourism market and MLB is fast becoming the alternative airport of choice to experience all that Florida has to offer Canadian travelers.

MLB recently announced a $4 Million investment in its 40,000 sq.ft. customs facility, which Melbourne Airport Authority Chairman Jack L. Ryals promised will be one of the most technologically advanced border entry points in the U.S. "We are working with the leadership of Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) to ensure that MLB's agents have the most sophisticated equipment on the market today, including the latest biometric devices," he said.

"We're delighted to welcome NewLeaf and its enthusiastic Canadian budget-minded passengers," said Greg Donovan, AAE, executive director of Orlando Melbourne International Airport (MLB). "Our airport's reputation for a superior concierge experience, streamlined security and a faster customs experience is like no other Florida airport. Couple that with our breathtaking beaches and short drive to the theme parks, and we have a winning combination."

NewLeaf will offer low fares on its Boeing-737 aircraft operated by Flair Airlines, with Sunday departures from Hamilton International Airport (YHM) in the metro Toronto area.

For more information about NewLeaf's new flights to Orlando Melbourne, visit www.MLBair.com. For information about NewLeaf Travel, go to www.GoNewLeaf.ca.

ABOUT ORLANDO MELBOURNE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (MLB)

MLB is served by Porter Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines, Baer Air and Elite Airways with 3 runways, a 200,000 sq.ft. terminal, and a 40,000 sq.ft. customs facility as part of FTZ #136. For more information, visit www.MLBair.com

