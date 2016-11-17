

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market retreated from a more than nine-month high touched in the previous session and is modestly lower on Thursday, following the lackluster cues from Wall Street and on a stronger yen.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is declining 13.10 points or 0.07 percent to 17,849.11, off a low of 17,764.08 in early trades.



Among the major exporters, Sony is adding 0.4 percent, Toshiba is rising 0.6 percent and Canon is higher by almost 10 percent, while Panasonic is declining 0.5 percent.



Automaker Toyota is declining 0.4 percent and Honda is down 0.2 percent. Fast Retailing is lower by 0.1 percent, while SoftBank is up 0.6 percent.



In the oil sector, Inpex is adding more than 1 percent and JX Holdings is edging up less than 0.1 percent despite lower crude oil prices.



Among the other major gainers, Kajima Corp. is rising more than 3 percent, Tokyo Tatemono is higher by 3 percent and Haseko Corp is advancing almost 3 percent. On the flip side, T&D Holdings and Sony Financial are down almost 6 percent each.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the upper 108 yen-range on Thursday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed mixed on Wednesday as traders took a break after the Dow closed higher for the seventh straight session on Tuesday and as they also reacted to a batch of economic data showing that conditions largely held steady ahead of last week's elections.



The Nasdaq rose 18.96 points or 0.4 percent to 5,294.58, while the Dow dipped 54.92 points or 0.3 percent to 18,868.14 and the S&P 500 edged down 3.45 points or 0.2 percent to 2,176.94.



The major European markets all moved to the downside on Wednesday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index fell by 0.6 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index slid by 0.7 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively.



Crude oil prices declined on Wednesday after the U.S. Energy Information Administration said crude stocks increased for a third straight week. WTI crude for December delivery slipped 24 cents to close at $45.57 per barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



