

MELBOURNE (dpa-AFX) - At the Annual General Meeting, the Chairman of BHP Billiton (BHP.AX, BLT.L, BBL, BHP) Jac Nasser, said that the company remains strongly committed to returning cash to shareholders, and every six months the Board will assess the possibility of paying dividends above the 50 per cent payout level.



In 2016 the company paid over A$450 million in royalty payments to the Queensland Government. That is part of the A$3.4 billion we paid in taxes, royalties and other payments in Australia, Nasser said.



It was a challenging year for BHP Billiton and the resources sector. But the company demonstrated both the resilience of portfolio and focus on productivity, Nasser said.



Andrew Mackenzie, Chief Executive Officer of the company said the company will make each dollar go further through investment in low-cost, high-return projects and through disciplined cost management in fiscal year 2017.



The company has deferred development activity in our Onshore US assets due to low prices and to maximise value and preserve cash. it will add barrels as prices recover.



Looking ahead for fiscal year 2017, the company expects to increase volume by up to four per cent (copper equivalent volume growth, excluding shale); deliver a further US$1.8 billion in productivity gains; invest US$5.4 billion in capital and exploration expenditure; and importantly, further strengthen balance sheet as it generates more free cash flow from assets.



