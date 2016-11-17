SINGAPORE -- (Marketwired) -- 11/16/16 -- La Trobe University (LTU), ranked Australia's joint best university for research in Biological Sciences by Excellence in Research for Australia in 2015, today celebrated its first wave of graduates from PSB Academy, Singapore.

These graduates from PSB Academy were among the highest scoring students across Singapore and Australian cohorts in a range of subjects from LTU's Bachelor of Biomedical Science and Bachelor of Science (Pharmaceutical Science) and Bachelor of Science (Molecular Biology) programmes. These programmes prepare graduates with niche skillsets to contribute to Singapore's booming "health and bio-medical sciences cluster", one of four key verticals with the highest budget allocation of S$4 billion over the next five years, according to The Research, Innovation and Enterprise (RIE) 2020 plan.

A proud graduate from the Bachelor of Biomedical Science programme, Aaron Heng Han Siang, 23, has already secured an internship with the Singapore General Hospital's department of cancer epigenome, and is excited about the wide range of career choices that will be available to him. "Other than the theoretical knowledge required in the world of research, I believe that the practical techniques I have honed in the lab during this course would no doubt continue to serve me well, even as I hope to further my studies in this specialized area," says Aaron.

Jessilyn Tan Ying Jieh, 23, who topped her Bachelor of Science (Pharmaceutical Science) cohort, is an aspiring researcher for a hospital or pharmaceutical company, and hopes to be able to conduct clinical trials for new medicine. "I put a hundred percent into completing this degree -- the programme was definitely competitive, but I am passionate about the subject, and all that hard work has definitely paid off," says the Temasek Polytechnic alumnus, whose experience as a research assistant in the polytechnic helped shape her career ambitions.

"Student employability, the student experience, and research excellence have always been key pillars in fostering a distinctive La Trobe proposition, and we are glad to partner with PSB Academy, Singapore's leading private institution who shares in our mission of delivering these qualities to our international student community. Our pioneer batch of graduates in Singapore, who through their excellent grades reflect a competitive spirit of resilience and determination to do well, indeed will prove themselves future-ready for Singapore's thriving health and biomedical sector," says Mr. Kelly Smith, Pro Vice Chancellor - International, La Trobe University.

"Industry-readiness is at the heart of what PSB Academy helps our graduates to achieve in the real-world. Our investment in fully-equipped labs enables students to go immediately from a lecture to a practical session to hands-on experimentation. The spirit of excellence that is exhibited by our pioneering batch of La Trobe University graduates bears testament to our strong partnership, common vision and proven pedagogy in the delivery of industry-ready life science programmes," says Joao Ponciano, Dean and Senior Vice President, PSB Academy.

Students holding relevant diplomas from private institutions and local polytechnics are welcome to apply for the March 2017 intake of La Trobe University's degrees in life sciences degrees at PSB Academy.

Photo caption: La Trobe University graduates confident of jobs in health and bio-med sector: Aaron Heng Han Siang, 23, secured an internship with the Singapore General Hospital's department of cancer epigenome soon after completing his Bachelor of Biomedical Science degree and Jessilyn Tan Ying Jieh, 23, who topped her Bachelor of Science (Pharmaceutical Science) cohort, is an aspiring researcher for a hospital or pharmaceutical company.

