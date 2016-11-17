TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/16/16 -- On November 14, 2016, Genesys Ventures III LP ("GV III LP") purchased 2,727,272 common shares (the "Common Shares") in the capital of Profound Medical Corp. ("Profound") at a price of $1.10 per Common Share pursuant to a public offering (the "Offering") of Common Shares (representing approximately 4.9% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares after giving effect to the Offering). The Offering was completed through a syndicate of underwriters led by GMP Securities L.P., and including Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. and Mackie Research Capital Corp. The Offering was made in all of the Provinces of Canada.

Immediately prior to the closing of the Offering, GV III LP, together with Genesys Ventures II LP (collectively, "Genesys Capital") beneficially owned or had control or direction over, directly or indirectly, an aggregate of 9,100,872 Common Shares (representing approximately 23.1% of the then issued and outstanding Common Shares). As of November 14, 2016, after giving effect to the Offering, Genesys Capital beneficially owns or has control or direction over, directly or indirectly, an aggregate of 11,828,144 Common Shares (representing approximately 21.4% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares after giving effect to the Offering).

Genesys Capital acquired the Common Shares for investment purposes. Genesys Capital may, depending on market and other conditions and subject to applicable securities regulation, change their beneficial ownership of (or control or direction over) the Common Shares, whether in the open market, by privately negotiated agreements, or otherwise. Any transaction that Genesys Capital may pursue may be made at any time and from time to time without prior notice and will depend on a variety of factors, including, without limitation, the price and availability of Profound's securities, subsequent developments affecting Profound, its business and prospects, other investment and business opportunities available to Genesys Capital, general industry and economic conditions, the securities markets in general and other factors deemed relevant by Genesys Capital.

An early warning report relating to this transaction will be filed on SEDAR under Profound's profile at www.sedar.com. To obtain a copy of the early warning report, please contact Patricia Vettirajah, Genesys Capital at 416-598-4900.

