

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The NZ dollar rose to a 6-day high of 1.0524 against the Australian dollar and a 2-day high of 1.5057 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.0573 and 1.5119, respectively.



Against the yen, the kiwi advanced to 77.47 from an early 2-day low of 76.95.



The kiwi edged up to 0.7107 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing of 0.7069.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.03 against the aussie, 1.48 against the euro, 78.00 against the yen and 0.73 against the greenback.



