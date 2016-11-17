

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mixed on Thursday amid cautious trades following the lackluster cues overnight from Wall Street and the decline in crude oil prices. In Asian trades, crude oil prices further edged lower.



Investors are also awaiting remarks by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, who is due to testify about the economic outlook before Congress's Joint Economic Committee.



The Australian market is edging higher, after opening lower following the mixed lead from Wall Street and lower commodity prices. Investors are also digesting Australia's unemployment data released after the market open.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 1.70 points or 0.03 percent to 5,329.40, after touching a low of 5,286.20 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is edging up 0.50 points or 0.01 percent to 5,400.10.



Among the major miners, BHP Billiton is declining 0.5 percent, while Fortescue Metals is edging up less than 0.1 percent.



Rio Tinto has terminated the contracts of two top executives - Alan Davies and Debra Valentine - for their role in a payments scandal related to the Simandou iron ore project in West Africa. Shares of Rio Tinto are rising 0.3 percent.



Meanwhile, gold miner Newcrest Mining is declining 0.5 percent and Evolution Mining is losing more than 2 percent after gold prices edged lower.



Among the big banks, ANZ Bank is edging down 0.05 percent, National Australia Bank is down 0.2 percent, Westpac is declining 0.6 percent and Commonwealth Bank is lower by 0.5 percent.



In the oil sector, Santos is losing almost 3 percent, Woodside Petroleum is declining more than 2 percent and Oil Search is lower by more than 1 percent following the decline in crude oil prices.



Telstra said it is looking to cut costs by at least A$1 billion over the next five years amid rising competition and will review its capital allocation strategy over the next twelve months. The telecom operator's shares are advancing almost 2 percent.



James Hardie reported a 24 percent decline in profit for the first half of the year despite higher revenues. However, the building material maker's shares are rising more than 1 percent.



In economic news, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said the unemployment rate in Australia came in at a seasonally adjusted 5.6 percent in October. That was beneath expectations for 5.7 percent and unchanged from the September reading.



The Australian economy added 9,800 jobs in October - missing expectations for an increase of 15,000 following the loss of 9,800 jobs in the previous month.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar has fallen below the US$0.75 level after official data showed that wage growth in Australia fell to an all-time low. In late-morning trades, the local unit was trading at US$0.7481, up from US$0.7545 on Wednesday.



The Japanese market retreated from a more than nine-month high touched in the previous session and is modestly lower on Thursday, following the lackluster cues from Wall Street and on a stronger yen.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is declining 13.10 points or 0.07 percent to 17,849.11, off a low of 17,764.08 in early trades.



Among the major exporters, Sony is adding 0.4 percent, Toshiba is rising 0.6 percent and Canon is higher by almost 10 percent, while Panasonic is declining 0.5 percent.



Automaker Toyota is declining 0.4 percent and Honda is down 0.2 percent. Fast Retailing is lower by 0.1 percent, while SoftBank is up 0.6 percent.



In the oil sector, Inpex is adding more than 1 percent and JX Holdings is edging up less than 0.1 percent despite lower crude oil prices.



Among the other major gainers, Kajima Corp. is rising more than 3 percent, Tokyo Tatemono is higher by 3 percent and Haseko Corp is advancing almost 3 percent. On the flip side, T&D Holdings and Sony Financial are down almost 6 percent each.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the upper 108 yen-range on Thursday.



Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai, South Korea, New Zealand and Malaysia are all lower, while Singapore, Hong Kong, Indonesia and Taiwan are modestly higher.



On Wall Street, stocks closed mixed on Wednesday as traders took a break after the Dow closed higher for the seventh straight session on Tuesday and as they also reacted to a batch of economic data showing that conditions largely held steady ahead of last week's elections.



The Nasdaq rose 18.96 points or 0.4 percent to 5,294.58, while the Dow dipped 54.92 points or 0.3 percent to 18,868.14 and the S&P 500 edged down 3.45 points or 0.2 percent to 2,176.94.



The major European markets all moved to the downside on Wednesday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index fell by 0.6 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index slid by 0.7 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively.



Crude oil prices declined on Wednesday after the U.S. Energy Information Administration said crude stocks increased for a third straight week. WTI crude for December delivery slipped 24 cents to close at $45.57 per barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX