

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) reported pretax profit of 51.2 million pounds for the half year ended 30 September 2016 compared to 48.3 million pounds, prior year. Profit attributable to shareholders increased to 49.5 million pounds from 42.0 million pounds. Earnings per share was 8.5 pence compared to 7.1 pence. Underlying profit after tax increased to 45.5 million pounds from 43.2 million pounds. Underlying earnings per share was 7.8 pence compared to 7.3 pence.



First-half revenue was 361.8 million pounds, compared to 370.9 million pounds, prior year, down 3% on an organic basis after adjusting for foreign exchange movements and the divestment of the non-core Cyveillance business in December 2015. Orders were 376.8 million pounds compared to 228.4 million pounds, due to the award of a 109 million pounds 11-year renewal from the UK Ministry of Defence for the Naval Combat System Integration Support Services contract plus improved order flow in Global Products.



Looking forward, QinetiQ Group stated that, overall, the Board's expectations for Group performance in the financial year remain unchanged.



An interim dividend of 2.0 pence will be paid on 10 February 2017 to shareholders on the register at 13 January 2017. The Group noted that its interim dividend is normally expected to represent approximately one third of the anticipated total dividend for the year.



