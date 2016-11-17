

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Asset management company Investec Plc. (INVP.L) Thursday reported that its six-month pre-tax profit rose to 290.7 million pounds from 276.6 million pounds.



Earnings attributable to shareholders for the period totaled 208.6 million pounds or 25.4 pence per share, compared to 197.6 million or 19.1 pence per share last year.



On an adjusted basis, earnings rose to 203.3 million pounds from 194.6 million pounds, and earnings per share increased to 21.8 pence from 21.2 pence last year. On the same basis, ongoing earnings per share before goodwill, acquired intangibles and non-operating items grew 0.8 percent to 25.7 pence.



Net interest income, after interest expense, for the six-month period increased to 313.46 million pounds from 285.5 million pounds last year. Interest income totaled 1.037 billion pounds, versus 849.8 million pounds a year ago.



In addition, the board declared a dividend of 10.0 pence per ordinary share, resulting in a dividend cover based on the group's adjusted earnings per share before goodwill and non-operating items of 2.3 times, consistent with the group's dividend policy.



