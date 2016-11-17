sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 17.11.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 550 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

38,575 Euro		+0,265
+0,69 %
WKN: 864655 ISIN: CA8849031056 Ticker-Symbol: TOC 
Aktie:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
TSX-60
1-Jahres-Chart
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
38,643
38,999
09:19
38,723
38,92
09:16
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION38,575+0,69 %