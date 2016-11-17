Press release Group Communications Holmens Kanal 2-12 DK-1092 København K Tel. +45 45 14 56 95 17 November 2016



Danske Bank issues additional tier 1 capital in the DKK market



We refer to our press release dated 14 November 2016. Following discussions with institutional investors on the planned bond issue in the form of additional tier 1 capital, Danske Bank has decided to issue bonds for DKK 3 billion.



The bonds will be issued on 23 November 2016 with a variable interest rate of 3M CIBOR + 4.75% per annum. The first interest payment date will be 23 February 2017. The bonds will be perpetual, but the bank has the option to prepay the bonds at par on the interest payment date in November 2021 and on any interest payment date following that date.



The bonds will be listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen.



The bond loan forms part of Danske Bank's ongoing adjustment of its capital structure to capital requirements for European banks.



Danske Bank A/S



Contact: Kenni Leth, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00



Attachment:

