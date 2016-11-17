Regulatory News:

Destia Group Plc (HEX:DES) will redeem the EUR 65 million Bond (ISIN: FI4000099304) issued to institutional investors on 19 June 2014. The redemption will be made on 19 December 2016 for the full outstanding amount in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Bond.

This notice of redemption is given to the holders of the capital notes in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Bond.

The Bond has been listed on the Helsinki Stock Exchange maintained by Nasdaq Helsinki Oy on 17 June 2015 as terms of loan committed. After the redemption of the Bond in December, Destia will request in an application to Nasdaq Helsinki for delisting of the Bond.

Destia will make a separate announcement regarding the decision of Nasdaq Helsinki and the subsequent delisting of the Bond.

Destia: Destia is a Finnish infrastructure and construction service company. We build, maintain and design traffic routes, railways, industrial and traffic environments as well as complete living environments. In 2015 the company's revenue was over MEUR 460. With 1 500 dedicated experts we build the bigger picture, piece by piece. www.destia.fi/en

