

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Close Brothers Group plc. (CBG.L) said that it is confident in delivering a good outcome for 2017 financial year, although the macroeconomic outlook remains uncertain, at this stage.



In its trading update for the first quarter from 1 August 2016 to 31 October 2016, the company reported that it has made a very good start to the year principally driven by a strong performance in Banking as well as increased trading income in Winterflood.



The Banking division performed strongly in the first quarter with continued good growth in loan book and profit.



The loan book was up 2.7% in the period to 6.6 billion pounds(31 July 2016: 6.4 billion pounds) with the net interest margin stable on the last financial year.



Asset Management benefited from improved market levels with managed assets at 31 October 2016 up at 8.2 billion pounds(31 July 2016: 8.0 billion pounds) driven by positive market movements.



