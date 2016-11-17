

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Animal genetics company, Genus plc. (GNS.L), Thursday, in its trading update for the period from July 1 to November 16, said it made progress towards its strategic objectives during the period, and that it expects to perform in line with overall expectations for the financial year 2017.



Revenues for the four months to Oct. 31, increased modestly in constant currency, with increased porcine stockings and royalties largely offset by lower bovine semen sales.



As expected, adjusted profit before tax was lower in constant currency, as planned increases in R&D expenditure were made, while exchange rates provided a benefit during the period.



