

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Shanks Group Plc (SKS.L) reported a loss before tax (statutory basis) of 0.9 million pounds for the six months ended 30 September 2016 compared to profit of 2.6 million pounds, previous year. Loss per share from continuing operations was 0.7 pence compared to profit of 0.2 pence. Underlying profit before tax increased to 15.4 million pounds from 10.7 million pounds. Underlying earnings per share was 2.7 pence compared to 1.8 pence.



First-half revenue grew by 7% at constant currency to 348.4 million pounds (up 17% at actual rates) with growth across all divisions.



Looking forward, Shanks Group said, the Board's expectations for the year ending 31 March 2017 remain unchanged at constant currency and the current weakness of sterling will benefit reported results for the full year materially.



Shanks Group said its Board has approved an interim dividend of 0.95 pence per share that will be paid on 6 January 2017, to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 25 November 2016. This represents a maintained dividend.



