sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 17.11.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 550 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: 904623 ISIN: IL0010830219 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Aktie:
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
17.11.2016 | 09:15
(0 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

B.S.D. CROWN LTD - A Motion against Tender offer for shares in the Company

BSD Crown Ltd. (LSE: BSD)

(the "Company")

A Motion against Tender offer for shares in the Company

Ramat Gan, Israel, 17 November 2016

Further to the announcement dated 13 November 2016, motion and a request to temporary relieves (the "Motion") filed against Joseph and Zvi Willigers and controlled companies (the "Williger Brothers") the company wished to announce that after the Motion was filed, Joseph Williger published an amendment to the tender offer and reduced the maximum aggregate amount he offers to purchase as stated in the announcement dated 16 November 2016 issued by the Company.

Therefore, due to the fact that even if the tender offer is fully accepted, the Williger Brothers will not hold more than 45%, BGI and the Company filed a request to delete the Motion and charge the Williger Brothers with expenses.

Enquiries:

Gregory Gurtovoy, chairman of the board: office@bsd-c.com


© 2016 PR Newswire