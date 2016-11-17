B.S.D. CROWN LTD - A Motion against Tender offer for shares in the Company

BSD Crown Ltd. (LSE: BSD)

(the "Company")

A Motion against Tender offer for shares in the Company

Ramat Gan, Israel, 17 November 2016

Further to the announcement dated 13 November 2016, motion and a request to temporary relieves (the "Motion") filed against Joseph and Zvi Willigers and controlled companies (the "Williger Brothers") the company wished to announce that after the Motion was filed, Joseph Williger published an amendment to the tender offer and reduced the maximum aggregate amount he offers to purchase as stated in the announcement dated 16 November 2016 issued by the Company.

Therefore, due to the fact that even if the tender offer is fully accepted, the Williger Brothers will not hold more than 45%, BGI and the Company filed a request to delete the Motion and charge the Williger Brothers with expenses.

