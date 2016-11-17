

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German employment grew at the slowest pace in more than a year during the third quarter of the year, figures from Destatis showed Thursday.



Employment increased by 388,000 or 0.9 percent year-on-year to 43.66 million, The pace of growth slowed from 1.2 percent in the second quarter and 1.3 percent in the first three months of the year.



The latest increase was the slowest since the second quarter of 2015, when employment rose 0.8 percent.



Employment growth was largely driven by the services sector.



Compared with the second quarter of 2016, the number of persons in employment in the third quarter rose by 171,000 or 0.4 percent.



Destatis said employment growth in the third quarter was lower than the relevant average of the past five years, which was a gain of 262,000 people.



After seasonal adjustment, the number of employed grew by 23,000 or 0.1 percent compared with the previous quarter.



