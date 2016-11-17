

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were mostly lower in late opening deals on Thursday, although U.K. shares recouped early losses after upbeat U.K. retail sales data.



U.K. retail sales grew at the fastest annual pace in nearly 15 years in October as cooler temperatures boosted clothing sales, the Office for National Statistics said, bolstering optimism on the economy. Retail sales volumes in stores and online jumped 1.9 percent from September, when they edged up 0.1 percent.



Another report from Eurostat showed that Eurozone inflation increased marginally to 0.5 percent as initially estimated in October.



Investors eagerly wait for the minutes from the European Central Bank's October meeting and Fed Chair Janet Yellen's testimony before Congress later today for clues as to whether growth will be supported by accommodative monetary policies.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was down 0.11 percent at 338.09, the German DAX was down half a percent at 10,610 and France's CAC 40 index was declining 0.20 percent to 4,492, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was rising 0.20 percent to 6,763.



Banking stocks drifted lower amid falling Eurozone bond yields after the Bank of Japan offered to buy bonds at a fixed rate. Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank and Credit Agricole lost 2-3 percent.



ABN Amro shares fell nearly 3 percent after the Dutch government said it would reduce its stake in the bank to 70 percent from 77 percent.



Henkel AG shares dropped 1.5 percent. The German consumer goods maker unveiled a new 2020 strategy, with an aim to achieve an average organic sales growth between 2 and 4 percent over the next four years.



Supermarket operator Ahold Delhaize NV lost 2.5 percent after its third-quarter earnings came in below analysts' estimates.



Zurich Insurance rallied 3 percent. The Swiss insurance company aims to cut costs by $1.5 billion from 2015 through 2019 under its recently-installed chief executive Mario Greco.



Shares of Barratt Developments rallied 2.5 percent in London after the housebuilder released a trading update, saying demand for new homes remains strong despite waning demand in London.



