Tengri Resources - First Day of Dealings

17 November 2016

TENGRI RESOURCES

("Tengri" or the "Company")

First Day of Dealings on the ISDX Growth Market

The Board of Tengri, the AIM Rule 15 Cash Shell, is pleased to announce that, with effect from 8.00 a.m. today, the Company's Ordinary Shares commenced trading on the ISDX Growth Market. There are 113,918,497 Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each in issue. Full details of the recapitalisation of the Company were recently announced on 17 October 2016 and 1 November 2016 in a circular to Shareholders.

For the avoidance of doubt, the Company will remain admitted to trading on AIM following admission to the ISDX Growth Market.

Company Information

Tengri's investing strategy is to make an acquisition or acquisitions which constitute a reverse takeover. Any transaction constituting a reverse takeover will also require shareholder approval.

The Company will seek to acquire companies within the technology sector.

The Company currently has no liabilities and has raised £100,000, via the issue of 2,000,000 Ordinary Shares, in October 2016. The Company also has a £650,000 unsecured and zero coupon convertible loan note (the "Loan Note"), as detailed in the regulatory information service announcement of 17 October 2016.

Details of Directors

The full names of the Directors of the Company and positions are as follows:

Manish Karani, Non-Executive Chairman (Aged 28)

Manish Karani is the founding partner of a boutique private equity firm supporting leading international companies' capital raises, M&A and partnerships with leading entrepreneurs. Prior to this, Manish had over 9 years' experience in private and investment banking in London, Switzerland and Singapore.

Peter Moss, Non-Executive Director (aged 58)

Peter Moss has over 30 years of experience in the financial markets, the majority of which have been in London. Mr Moss is currently Executive Chairman of Cheleb Resources Ltd., an oil & gas production company specialised in marginal and end-of-life assets, as well as a Director of FHolding Ltd., a family operated London holding company. Since 2006, he has been an Independent Director of The Revelation Special Situations Fund Ltd., a Bermuda-based hedge fund. He is a member of the Advisory Committee of Max Petroleum PLC, a AIM-listed oil and gas E&P firm with interests in Kazakhstan. From 2006-2011 he served as Max's Senior VP for Corporate Development and Investor Relations and was instrumental in forming an investor group which provided the capital for the Company's IPO on AIM in 2005 and subsequent capital raisings. He is a former CEO of AIM-listed Zoltav Resources and a former Director of NYSE-Listed Evergreen Energy Inc. From 2004-2011, he was a Non-

Executive Director of AIM-listed Crosby Asset Management Ltd. Mr. Moss has held senior positions with Dresdner Kleinwort Wasserstein, Donaldson Lufkin Jenrette, Commerzbank and GFI Group Inc., with an emphasis in sales of risk and capital structure arbitrage to hedge funds. He studied Geology and Economics at Tulane University in New Orleans, Louisiana and is a graduate of Deerfield Academy in Deerfield,

Massachusetts.

Sector Classification

Technology hardware and equipment.

Registered Office

190 Elgin Avenue

George Town

Grand Cayman KY-9005

Cayman Islands

Business address and Company secretary address

Stanhill Operations Limited

32 St James' Street

London, SW1A 1HD

Phone: +44(0) 203 301 9346

Company website

www.tengriresources.co.uk

Admission to AIM

The Company was admitted to trading on AIM as an investing company on 8 March 2005. The Company was re-admitted to trading on AIM on 15 July 2014, following a reverse takeover transaction.

Securities Settlement

The Company has adopted the Depositary Interest facility operated by its UK registrar so that Shareholders have the choice of whether they want to hold their Ordinary Shares in certificated or uncertificated form. The Depositary Interest can be traded and settlement is within the CREST system in the same way as any other CREST security.

Takeover Code

The Company is not subject to the UK City Code on Takeovers and Mergers or any other such legislation or code in the Cayman Islands.

Substantial Shareholder Information

The Company is aware of the following persons/entities who directly or indirectly hold an interest in the Company representing 3 per cent. or more of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company as enlarged by the Loan Note.

Shareholder Number of Shares % of issued share capital on conversion of the Loan Note Robust Resources Limited 67,331,150 20.46 Peterhouse Corporate Finance Ltd 32,500,000 9.83

In addition to the substantial shareholders the Directors hold the following interest in the share capital of the Company:

Director Number of Shares % of issued share capital on conversion of the Loan Note Peter Moss Nil Nil Manish Karani Nil Nil

The percentage of securities in public hands (as defined in the ISDX Growth Market Rules for Issuers) is 12.10 per cent. The percentage of securities not in public hands is 87.90 per cent.

The Directors

