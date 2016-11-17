Neste Oyj: Neste Jacobs and Baltic Connector have signed a contract to provide Project Management Services for Baltic Connector pipeline

Neste Jacobs

Press release

17 November 2016 at 1 pm (EET)

Neste Jacobs and Baltic Connector have signed a contract to provide Project Management Services for Baltic Connector pipeline

Technology, engineering and project management company Neste Jacobs and Baltic Connector, a state-owned company, have signed a contract regarding Project Management Services for Baltic Connector gas pipeline between Finland and Estonia. Neste Jacobs will work as Owner's Engineer in the integrated project management team. The project enables the interconnection and integration of the Baltic and Finnish gas markets to the EU's internal energy markets. Baltic Connector gas pipeline will increase maintenance reliability and energy security in the whole area.

The Baltic Connector project will include building of a 150 kilometer long bi-directional gas transmission pipeline, from which 80 kilometers will be constructed offshore subsea between Paldiski (Estonia) and Inkoo (Finland) and two onshore gas transmission pipelines to Finland and in Estonia. The project will also include construction of a gas metering station and two compressor stations to Inkoo and Paldiski. The project will start in November 2016 and it is estimated to be finished in December 2019. The transfer capacity of the completed pipeline will be 7.2 million m3 per day.

"We are delighted to be chosen as the Project Management Services partner for the Baltic Connector project as we have been involved in building the whole natural gas infrastructure in Finland from the very beginning. Neste Jacobs has a solid track record in providing Owner's Engineering and Project Management Services for hydrocarbon and bio-industries including our vast experience from many LNG terminal projects", says Jarmo Suominen, Managing Director, Neste Jacobs Oy.

"The selection of a partner was based on competitive bidding and Neste Jacobs proved to be the strongest bidder for this important project. We look forward to successful co-operation with Neste Jacobs' team and believe that having a reliable and experienced partner will assist in keeping the deadline and budget of the project", says Herkko Plit, President and CEO, Baltic Connector Oy.

For more information, please contact:

Jarmo Suominen, Managing Director, Neste Jacobs Oy, tel + 358 50 458 3399

Herkko Plit, President and CEO, Baltic Connector Oy, tel. +358 50 462 0788

Neste Jacobs is a preferred solution provider of high-quality technology, engineering and project services for a wide range of industries in the fields of oil and gas, petrochemicals, chemicals, biorefining, biochemicals, biopharma and industrial infrastructure. We have 60 years of experience in technology development and industrial investment projects as well as maintenance and performance improvement in Europe, North and South America, Asia and the Middle East. In addition to our home market Nordic countries we are looking to grow in the global expanding markets. We employ 1300 professionals globally. www.nestejacobs.com (http://www.nestejacobs.com)

Baltic Connector Oy is a State-owned company established in 2015. Its task is to implement Finland's part of the Baltic connector gas pipeline project. The Baltic connector is a bi-directional gas pipeline between Finland and Estonia that will connect the gas networks of Finland and the Baltic countries. www.balticconnector.fi (http://www.balticconnector.fi)

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Neste Oyj via Globenewswire

