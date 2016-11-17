

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro showed muted trading against its major counterparts in the European session on Thursday, after data showed that Eurozone inflation increased marginally as initially estimated in October.



Final data from Eurostat showed that inflation rose slightly to 0.5 percent from 0.4 percent a month ago. A similar higher rate was last seen in June 2014.



Data showed that prices have increased for the fifth consecutive month in October. The annual rate came in line with the flash estimate published on October 31.



Separate data showed that Eurozone construction output declined for the first time in six months in September.



Construction output fell 0.9 percent month-over-month in September, reversing a 0.1 percent rise in August, which was revised from a 0.9 percent drop reported earlier.



The European Central Bank releases minutes of its October policy meeting at 7:30 am ET, with investors awaiting more clues over discussion among policy makers regarding the QE program ending in March. At the October meeting, the President Draghi said that the governing council hadn't discussed more on the QE and they would take a decision in December.



European stocks are trading mixed, as oil prices resumed downward trend after bearish inventory data and caution crept in ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech later in the day.



Markets struggled for direction amid uncertainties over policies from President-elect Donald Trump.



The currency showed mixed performance in the Asian session. While the euro fell against the Swiss franc and the yen, it held steady against the greenback. Against the pound, it trended higher.



Retreating from an early high of 0.8625 against the pound, the euro edged down to 0.8577. The next possible support for the euro-pound pair is seen around the 0.84 mark.



Figures from the Office for National Statistics showed that U.K. retail sales grew at the fastest pace in three months in October.



The sales volume increased 1.9 percent in October from September, when retail edged up 0.1 percent. This was the fastest since July, when sales grew 2 percent and bigger than the expected 0.5 percent rise.



The euro that closed Wednesday's trading at 1.0683 against the greenback climbed to 1.0736. Continuation of the euro's uptrend may see it challenging resistance around the 1.09 level.



The euro reversed from an early 2-day low of 116.26 against the Japanese yen, edging higher to 117.16. If the euro extends uptrend, 118.00 is likely seen as its next resistance level.



The euro edged up to 1.0741 against the Swiss franc, after having fallen to a 3-day low of 1.0701 hit at 5:45 pm ET. Further gains may take the euro to a resistance around the 1.09 zone.



Looking ahead, U.S. housing starts, building permits and CPI data - all for October, U.S. weekly jobless claims for the week ended November 12, U.S. Philly Fed manufacturing index for November and Canada foreign securities purchases data for September are slated for release in the New York session.



At 8:50 am ET, Federal Reserve Bank of New York President William Dudley is scheduled to deliver opening remarks at the Global Research Forum on International Macroeconomics and Finance, in New York.



At 10:00 am ET, Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen will testify about the economic outlook before the Joint Economic Committee in Washington DC.



At 12:00 pm ET, Swiss National Bank Governing Board Member Andrea Maechler will deliver a speech titled 'Financial Markets and Implementation of Monetary Policy: A Changing Report' at the Swiss National Bank's Money Market Event 2016, in Geneva.



At 12:30 pm ET, Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard will deliver a speech titled 'The Evolution of Work and the Increase in Alternative Work Arrangements' at the Forum on The Evolution of Work in New York.



