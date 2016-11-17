Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "European Product Portfolio for Vascular Access Devices and Accessories 2017 MedFolio" report to their offering.

Europe-wide legislation encouraging the use of safety devices implemented in 2013 and early 2014 have been transposed in all countries included in this report. In addition, regions in Europe have passed their own laws to promote the use of safety devices such as syringes and needles in the workplace.

Safety products carry a significant price premium compared to conventional products; the higher ASPs of these safety devices have increased the value of the market, and ongoing conversion is expected to boost future growth. While the conversion to the use of safety needles and PIVCs is taking place in Europe following the introduction of the directive by the Council of the European Union, lack of enforcement by local authorities will hinder the conversion to safety devices.

In 2016, it was estimated that approximately 90% of patients who were hospitalized in the Western European region received vascular access treatment during their stay. The ability to infuse medications or fluids into a patient's bloodstream is indispensable to modern medicine.

Vascular access devices include peripheral intravenous catheters (PIVCs), peripherally inserted central catheters (PICCs), central venous catheters (CVCs), implantable ports, Huber needles, dialysis catheters, manufactured catheter securement devices and syringes and needles. The European market for vascular access devices and accessories includes Germany, France, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain, Benelux (the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg), Scandinavia (Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland), Portugal, Austria and Switzerland.

