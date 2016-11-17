

Octopus AIM VCT plc



17 November 2016



Net Asset Value



The Board of Octopus AIM VCT plc announces that as at 14 November 2016 the unaudited net asset value of the Ordinary shares was approximately 105.9 pence per share.



