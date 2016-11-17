Blowout&Go Appointed Official Hair & Makeup Partner of Yas Viceroy During the Race Weekend 2016

DUBAI, November 17, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

The UAE's leading mobile provider of hair styling and makeup services Blowout&Go, have signed an agreement to be appointed the Official Hair & Makeup Partner of the Yas Viceroy, Abu Dhabi during the upcoming 2016 Formula 1' Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Blowout&Go will be constructing a temporary beauty bar in the Marina Lobby of the hotel, offering both hotel guests and visitors the chance to experience Blowout&Go's services including blowdrys, hair styling and makeup application right in the centre of the racing action.

Throughout the race weekend Blowout&Go will also be offering guests in the hotel the chance to have Blowout&Go hair stylists and makeup artists come and perform their services in the comfort and privacy of their own hotel rooms.

Blowout&Go have recently entered a partnership with leading men's barbershop chain 'Chaps & Co' to provide male grooming services at Blowout&Go events, and during the race weekend the team from Chaps & Co will also be onsite to offer their male grooming expertise to guests.

Blowout&Go Co-Founder Ali Rafi said:

'Having spent 4 years as the Head of Commercial for the Formula 1' team Caterham F1, the Yas Viceroy hotel during the race weekend has always held a special place in my heart, and I am delighted to be returning in an official capacity with my new venture.'

Yas Viceroy Director of Sales & Marketing Paula Tannous said:

' Yas Viceroy is excited to be partnering the hotel with Blowout&Go during the race weekend.We know that this service will offer a premium experience to our guests that will ensure they look as glamorous as their surroundings.'

The event will be operating from Thursday 24th until Sunday 27th November 2016 between the hours of 10am and 8pm in the Marina Lobby of Yas Viceroy Hotel.

About Blowout&Go

Blowout&Go is the leading provider of high quality mobile blow-dry, hair styling and makeup services across Dubai and the UAE. Their handpicked and professional team of qualified hair stylists and makeup artist travel directly to your door, whether it be a home, hotel or office, providing the same high quality experience which you would expect in a salon but with the convenience of never having to leave your door.

About Yas Viceroy Abu Dhabi

Designed to impress, Yas Viceroy Abu Dhabi reflects dynamic energy, passion and contemporary flair. From its attractive canopy of colored lights to a thrilling location spanning the Yas Marina Circuit, every aspect of this stunning venue is an example of creative innovation, beckoning visitors to explore a modern oasis. Exhilarating and awe-inspiring, Yas Viceroy offers experiences like no other.

As Yas Island Abu Dhabi's premier hotel, Yas Viceroy Abu Dhabi sets the standard for exceptional service throughout its 499 impeccable rooms and suites, 11 innovative dining venues and lounges and ESPA spa at Yas Viceroy. The interiors of this Abu Dhabi resort embody a contemporary fusion of elegance and momentum, created with sensuous curves and sleek lines.

About Viceroy Hotel Group

Viceroy Hotel Group delivers one-of-a-kind lifestyle experiences that bring together provocative design and intuitive service in sought-after locations. Signature brand amenities and services created for the diverse business and leisure guests include dynamic dining venues featuring world-class culinary talents and destination spas specializing in health, fitness and beauty. Current properties include hotels and resorts in Abu Dhabi, Beverly Hills, New York, Riviera Maya, San Francisco, Santa Monica, Snowmass, St. Lucia and Zihuatanejo with forthcoming openings in Algarve, Buenos Aires, Cartagena, Chicago, Dubai, Panama and Turkey. Viceroy Hotel Group is a member of the Global Hotel Alliance (GHA) DISCOVERY, a unique loyalty program offering exclusive benefits and experiences to its members, at over 550 hotels around the world. For more information, visit http://www.viceroyhotelsandresorts.com . Follow Viceroy Hotel Group at facebook.com/viceroyhotelgroup and on Instagram @viceroyhotels.